Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend refuses to eat my food

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been dating my partner for close to a year now. It is always my pride to prepare a meal for him whenever I visit, but he hardly gives me a chance.



I have done so a few times at his house; whenever I visit, he orders a takeaway for us and claims he doesn't want to bother me with housework.



I feel I have been denied a feminine obligation in the relationship. Could it be that he doesn't like my food or that he just loves to snack?



