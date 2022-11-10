1
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend refuses to eat my food

Thu, 10 Nov 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been dating my partner for close to a year now. It is always my pride to prepare a meal for him whenever I visit, but he hardly gives me a chance.

I have done so a few times at his house; whenever I visit, he orders a takeaway for us and claims he doesn't want to bother me with housework.

I feel I have been denied a feminine obligation in the relationship. Could it be that he doesn't like my food or that he just loves to snack?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

