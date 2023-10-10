Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend steals my panties; said he uses them whenever he misses me

File photo of a confused lady

Dear GhanaWeb,

I know my panties because I buy and if one gets missing, I would know it is missing.



I have this favorite black panty I wear anytime I feel like wearing a red dress.



One fateful Monday, I was looking for this black pant but it was nowhere to be found. I remember taking it from the dry line but where was it? I searched everywhere and since my search proved futile, I decided to forget about it.



I have this set of panties I bought a few weeks ago. They were 12 in number that I remember.



My panties were getting old, hence, I decided to replace them with new ones. I went through my panty wardrobe and was surprised to see nine panties out of the twelve I bought.

This got me scared and had to inform my boyfriend about it. He thought I was lying and made fun of the whole issue.



Not knowing who took them, I decided to throw these panties away so I placed them in a black poly bag and threw them under the bed to dispose them later.



My boyfriend came to visit me one day and the topic of discussion was how an anonymous person was stealing my panties. I ended up telling him about the ones I had kept under the bed.



I left him in the bedroom to take a quick shower. While I was in the bathroom, something dawned on me to come out, I got there and saw my boyfriend going through the panties, and folding one into his pocket.



Why are you going through my panties, I asked.

He told me not to panic and that he keeps and uses them anytime he misses me.



Till now, I do not understand what he meant by that and I want to ask if it’s normal for your boyfriend to take your panties and tell you he uses them anytime he misses you.



