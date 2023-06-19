0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to get pregnant before he marries me

Black Woman Hugging Her Knees Couple File photo of disturbed woman

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I find myself in a situation where I am dating a man who insists on me getting pregnant before considering marriage.

His rationale is to ensure my fertility, but this request conflicts with my faith and traditional beliefs. I am unsure of how to proceed.

What steps should I take in this complex scenario?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
