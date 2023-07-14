Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to leave my high-paying job because he feels intimidated

Dear GhanaWeb,
My partner is feeling intimidated by my career and is pressuring me to quit my job and become a stay-at-home partner.
However, we are not married, and I am not willing to give up a high-paying job just to stay at home without any purpose.
I have always been supportive and have never given my partner any reason to doubt my respect for him as a man.
However, his perception that I pose a threat to his self-esteem is a problem for me.
I am unsure about how to navigate this situation and would appreciate some advice on what steps to take.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
