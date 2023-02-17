Dear GhanaWeb: My cheating ex followed me to Ghana from the United States

File photo of a confused black man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I was living in the United States two years ago and accidentally caught my ex-girlfriend having an illicit affair, and because of that I was sentenced to less than a day in jail for cornering her lover.



I hired attorneys to help me avoid going to jail because she thought i was going to beat him up.



Despite the fact that I am currently in Ghana and in love with this beautiful woman, my ex-girlfriend unexpectedly contacted me from an unlisted number and asked me to pick her up at the airport.



I'm not sure how she obtained my number, and even when I blocked her, she kept phoning me from different numbers.



It's been over two weeks, and she keeps calling me with different numbers. I'm not sure what to make of it.



Although I don't love her, I find it puzzling that she would come this far to see me, and for what reason.

What should I do in this circumstance?



