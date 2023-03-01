Dear GhanaWeb: My cheating husband forcing me to forgive him

Dear GhanaWeb,
After discovering that my husband was cheating on me, he's now eager to fix our relationship. He's been planning dinners, outings, and making an effort to have meaningful conversations with me, something that we rarely did before.
Despite seeing his effort, I can't help but feel that it all seems forced. I'm left wondering if I'm overthinking things or if his efforts are not genuine.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.
