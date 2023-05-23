Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is back into my life and trying to shake my relationship

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I took a long time to get over my ex and had just managed to settle into a stable relationship when she reached out to me.
She is married but wants to stay in touch with me too and keeps telling me that no one loves her like me.
I am confused right now. I have found love again but her calls and messages do something within me.
How should I handle this situation?
