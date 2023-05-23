0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is back into my life and trying to shake my relationship

Angry Couple 1 File photo of a couple

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I took a long time to get over my ex and had just managed to settle into a stable relationship when she reached out to me.

She is married but wants to stay in touch with me too and keeps telling me that no one loves her like me.

I am confused right now. I have found love again but her calls and messages do something within me.

How should I handle this situation?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: