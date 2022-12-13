Dear GhanaWeb: My ex-lover is threatening to send my sex tape to my husband

File photo of a disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My marriage is the best I've ever had, but it has just taken a drastic turn and I'm living on the verge of panic every day.



My husband came home from work one day with my ex-boyfriend and introduced him as his university friend. This happens to be the man I dated before marrying my husband and I dreaded him when we were together.



I said hello, served them dinner, and then he smiled mischievously.



I got a message on my phone right after he left, and he asked me to sleep with him again else he will inform my husband everything and send him our nudes and sex tape.

When I rejected it, he sent me a copy of the sex tape and asked me to choose my next words wisely.



What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/EB