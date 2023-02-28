1
Dear GhanaWeb: My ex who left me at the altar is asking me to come back after getting married

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My fiance, who abandoned me at the altar, has reached out to me two years after his marriage to another woman, pleading with me to return to him.

I'm not sure if this makes sense, but I need a suitable response that I can send him, and I need assistance with that.

Apart from that, he bombards my phone with messages and calls at least twenty times every day.

Please help.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

