Dear GhanaWeb: My family insists that I reconcile with my abusive husband or risk being disowned.

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a woman in my thirties experiencing a divorce. Despite achieving success in my career and obtaining a master's degree, my family is putting significant pressure on me to have children.



Unfortunately, my husband has subjected me to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, which led us to separate. During this period of separation, I have found happiness with someone else, who possesses a lower level of education and income compared to mine.



My family insists that I reconcile with my abusive husband or risk being disowned. This leaves me torn between the notions of security and love.



I am struggling to navigate these expectations, especially considering the severe consequences involved. I question whether my actions are selfish or foolish.



How can I effectively handle this complex situation and reconcile my own desires with the expectations and potential repercussions of my family?

