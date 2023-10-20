Dear GhanaWeb: My father has advised me to see other women outside my marriage

A file photo of a confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My father loved my mother very much and would have died for her if he had to.



They both looked happy while they were married but I guess my mother did not love my father the way he did.



My mother found love in another man and sought a divorce. My father begged her several times not to leave us but she eventually did. It’s been a while since we heard from her though.



So, we grew up with our father and when we came of age, he advised us not to love any woman more than ourselves and even advised us to at least have a side chick after we got married, an issue he kept on reiterating.

I’m due for marriage and it will be happening in a few weeks. This man has been on my neck telling me to pay heed to his advice and once asked if I have already gotten a side chick.



I’m very emotional just like my dad and looking at how my mother left him after all the sacrifices he made, and the trauma he went through, I guess I’ll listen to my father because who knows what will happen in the future.



But do you think I’m making the right decision?



