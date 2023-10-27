Dear GhanaWeb: My father has been going out with ladies I introduced as my girlfriends

A file photo of a confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My father is a very handsome man. I don’t know what he does to his body but he never grows old.



I like everything about him except that I recently found out he’s been going out with the ladies I introduced as my girlfriends.



It may sound funny but it’s a very serious issue for me. I’m 29 years old and I can’t compete with my 59-year-old dad when it comes to women.



I noticed that my exes ended the relationship, a few days after introducing them to my dad.



Also, he demands their numbers during the introduction and always says “Give me your number. In case I am unable to reach my son, I can call you to know his whereabouts”.

I was getting worried and thought there was something wrong with me so I had to start praying.



I got another girl and it was through her I realized my dad was behind my breakups.



After going by the tradition, she called me and according to her, my dad had asked her out.



I was surprised to hear that but forced her to go to know what he would tell her.



I don’t know but I decided to find out from my exes if they ever went out with my dad and they were honest enough to tell me yes.

Luckily, my dad and my girlfriend went on a second date but this time around, I set him up.



That evening, I went with my mother it was like Game of Thrones. You could see the word ‘embarrassed’ written all over his face.



He’s been ignoring me and we’ve not spoken for three months.



Why did he do that?



