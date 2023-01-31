0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My fiance is requesting to pay me back for cheating on her

Divorced Couple File photo of a couple going through crisis

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My girlfriend found out that I had an affair while we were together and has since not forgiven me, despite my apologizing to her every day.

She informed me that she would only forgive me if I let her cheat once with a guy of her choosing. Either that, or she breaks off the engagement.

I've been giving it some thought, and the more I do, the more depressed I am.

I can't stand the idea of her being with another man. I love her and don't want to lose her, but her demand is wicked and unfair. I'm unsure of what to do.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Related Articles: