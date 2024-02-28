Dear GhanaWeb: My friend cannot turn down advances from women

File photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

Alex is handsome and a very good person, but his physique and character will land him in trouble one day.



He is the centre of attention anytime we go out to a public gathering. The ladies rush to engage in a conversation with him, and that should tell you how handsome he is.



I remember someone’s husband almost beating him because he saw my friend speaking to his wife when it was the wife who approached him. Laughing out loud (lol).



However, as good as Alex is, he’s taking advantage of his good looks to mess with ladies’ hearts. He cannot turn down advances from women, and when a lady shows him a little attention, he gives in to that lady.



He is dating more than five girls and is still receiving proposals from other ladies, which is very bad. One funny thing is that he gives these ladies the attention they want from him.

I have warned him to stop, but he says he doesn’t know how to say no to a lady. He explained that saying no to a lady is not the right thing to do.



I know how such acts can end badly for a man, and I do not want him to lose his reputation.



How do I make him stop?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb at mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.