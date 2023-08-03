Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend has blocked me everywhere, I don't know what to do.

Thu, 3 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My partner and I had an argument that could have been resolved so easily, but she blocked me everywhere on social media and her phone.
I have a week to travel abroad, and she has still not reached out to me.
I want to know if I have the right to call it quits without any words.
What if she came back and said she needed space?
I need a little advice here.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Watch the lastest episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV
ADA/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My mother who has been a bad example at dating is forcing me to marry
- Dear GhanaWeb: I smell so bad people hold their breath when I pass
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am tired of dealing with my brother-in-law hitting on me
- Dear GhanaWeb: I don't know how to address my husband's body odour issue
- Dear GhanaWeb: I have been stalking my wife for five years because I fear she might leave me
- Read all related articles