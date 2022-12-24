1
Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend is closed off when it comes to sex

Couple In Bed Ii.jpeg File photo of a couple

Sat, 24 Dec 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

Lately, my girlfriend has been acting a little closed off sexually.

She denies me, even though I am positive she views porn.

So I got some wrist cuffs and a pornographic movie to watch together to liven things up.

She refused to watch with me because, as she stated, she didn't want to see me fantasizing about other women.

It seems reasonable, I think. If she has a problem with her self-esteem, I can't tell.

Although I am aware of her sexual energy, I am unsure how to access it. What can I do to encourage her to share her dreams and turn me on?

I value your time and want to thank you for what you do.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.


