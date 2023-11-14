Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend or scholarship, who should I choose?

A file photo of a confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

After completing the university, my uncle employed me to work with him. One of the benefits that came with working with him was that he would help me travel outside the country to further my education.



My uncle knows a lot of reputable people in Ghana so I believed he would fulfill the promise.



It’s been three years I have worked with him and my uncle has truly gotten the scholarship for me and I’m due to travel to the USA next year.



I’ve been dating someone for three years. She is a lovely lady and is the spec of every guy.



Since we began dating, I have never taken her home to see my uncle so I invited her to the shop so I could introduce her to him. She is very lively hence, my uncle liked her vibe and even congratulated me for making a smart choice.

Ever since the introduction, my girlfriend was always the topic of discussion; he asked when she’d be coming over and even said he wouldn’t mind if my girlfriend lived with us.



I was taken aback by his request and assumed he just liked her.



I was absent from work one day and my girlfriend called me. She said she came by the shop and didn’t see me but met with my uncle.



She’s also a very open person and told me my uncle has expressed his love for her.



I got angry and confronted my uncle to find out why he was making advances toward my girlfriend.

He wasn’t shy to tell me he liked her and would do anything to win her love. He said I cannot take good care of her but he can.



The battle began and looking at how things were going, he knew he would lose so he adopted a different approach.



My uncle is threatening me to choose between my girlfriend and scholarship.



This is a wicked move from my uncle because these two things are very important to me.



I’m having sleepless nights because it’s tough to make a decision.

What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB