Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend refuses to marry me because I never asked her out officially

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I find myself in a puzzling situation in my relationship. I have been with my girlfriend for two years, and when I recently broached the topic of taking our relationship to the next level, she surprised me by stating that we were never officially dating because I never asked her out formally.

This revelation has left me feeling confused, especially considering that both our families are aware of our connection. I'm uncertain about the meaning behind her statement and what it implies for our relationship.

Now, I'm left wondering about the best course of action. Should I ask her out officially to establish a clear understanding of our relationship, or should I consider ending the relationship if, in her eyes, we were never truly in one?

I would appreciate some guidance on how to navigate this situation and gain clarity on the status of our relationship.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

