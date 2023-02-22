Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend’s circle has three guys she slept with and it makes me mad

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb:
My girlfriend has slept with three of the males in her friend circle, and I've attempted to stop her from attending their get-togethers.
Every time I bring up the subject of the guys, she has a negative reaction. I don't like hanging out with these folks, despite her efforts to introduce me to them.
Am I wrong about this?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
