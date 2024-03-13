Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend’s semi-nude pictures are trending on the internet

File photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’m in a relationship with Maabena, who is a model, and we got engaged a few weeks ago.



Our relationship is solid, and every day allows us to love each other more.



She doesn’t stress me; she’s understanding, and we hardly fight or engage in an argument.



This is the most peaceful relationship I have ever had, and this adds to the reasons why I want her in my life.



I understood her job before planning the future with her. I was worried about one issue, which was taking nude pictures, but she assured me she wouldn't engage in that.

I received some picture messages from a friend on Monday evening. I opened them, and I saw my fiancé in a semi-nude photoshoot with a guy. Her breasts, thighs, and beautiful stomach were captured in the picture.



What put me in a devastating mood was that the guy had placed his hands on her thighs.



My friend told me to check Instagram. I went there, and the pictures, including some videos of her, were trending.



I was angry, so I didn’t call her. I sent her a message, and she replied that the pictures weren’t nude because she exposed some parts of her body and not all.



I sought advice from an elderly person, and he advised me to let her quit her modelling career.

Modelling is what she is good at, and asking her to quit after working very hard to gain recognition makes me feel bad.



What do I do?



