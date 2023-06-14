1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband abuses our children for mistakes I make

Angry Man Couple File photo of a couple

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband is subjecting our children to abuse and even going as far as punishing them for mistakes I make at home, such as accidentally dropping a plate or not using the right water temperature for his tea.

I have severally confronted him about this issue, but he dismisses my concerns and insists that I stay out of it unless I am willing to endure beatings on behalf of our children.

But when I express my willingness to take the beating, he argues that I would inform my family, which could result in a retaliation for being an abusive husband.

As a result, he sees our children as suitable targets for his actions.

I am in need of guidance on how to handle this situation.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
Related Articles: