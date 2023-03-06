Dear GhanaWeb: My husband and I live like roommates

File photo of couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

In a house, my husband and I live like roommates.



Despite having a son together and being married, we don't feel like married people.



I get very anxious and frustrated sometimes because he never has sex with me. This never-ending loop feels extremely frustrating to me. Could you please assist me?



What should I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



