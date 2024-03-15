File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband discusses our sexual life with his friends

Dear GhanaWeb,



He exhibited this habit when we were dating. He has this circle of male friends, and during that period, anything that happened in the relationship, he told his friends. His friends knew my body count, my favourite food, and my color, to the extent of knowing how much we budgeted for our wedding.



I didn’t know he would spill too much information after we got married because I shared some information about him with my friends, but I didn’t share in-depth information.



My husband is not aware I know what he tells his friends because there is a snitch in the group who informs me about what goes on when they meet.



More information was shared with me after we got married.



Would you believe that his friends now know the number of times we have sex, how I moan, the size of my vagina, and the pants I like to wear?

That explains why they give me strange looks whenever they see me.



I was livid when I heard that and decided to confront him. He told me he would put an end to it, and I believed him, but he didn’t.



My informant told me that my husband mentioned in one of their meetings that I had warned him not to share our marital issues with them.



What is wrong with my husband?



