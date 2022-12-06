Dear GhanaWeb: My husband does everything at home so he won't need to give me money

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

We have been married for 2 years. I love my husband with all my heart. He cares for me, pays the rent on time and settles all our bills, including doing the shopping. He likes to wash the clothes, and dishes and water the lawn.



He is also so obsessed with the house being clean. In the bedroom, he does everything a husband should do. But….and I repeat, but…he never gives me cash for spending on myself like doing nails, hair, or cologne or clothes.



He never comes home with wads of cash and says, "Hey bae, spoil yourself," or gives me money and says, "Use this for food, etc.". Using his ATM card, he purchases everything we need so that I have no change to claim.



When I spoke with our in-laws, they recommended I spend my money on my needs since I also work. But all my friends say this is nonsense, that a loving husband should always give his wife some cash to spoil herself.



I am really beginning to hate him for not giving me money. Does this man even love me?

