0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband found my Tinder account and wants a divorce

UNHAPPY COUPLE 1 File photo of an unhappy couple

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My marriage has hit a rough patch after my husband discovered my Tinder profile, and now he is considering divorce.

I must admit that I created the account in a moment of anger and frustration towards my husband during a difficult period in our relationship.

At that time, I contemplated leaving, but fortunately, we managed to resolve our issues and move forward.

However, the predicament I now face is that I can't recall the password for my Tinder account, and unfortunately, the email address I used for the backup is the same one associated with the Tinder account.

As a result, I am unable to access either account as I have been logged out of my email due to inactivity.

This situation has caused significant distress and confusion for both my husband and me. I deeply regret my actions and the consequences they have had on our marriage.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Related Articles: