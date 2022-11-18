1
Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has made me a laughing stock in our neighbourhood

Fri, 18 Nov 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’ve been with my partner for over ten years, and we have two children. About 10 years ago, while he slept, he was getting repeated text messages, which made me believe it might have been an emergency.

I checked and found that it was another woman. I woke him up and confronted him, but he dismissed it.

Although I was distraught and we nearly broke up, I forgave him, and we moved on. However, this has been a repeated pattern.

I was in town recently and noticed people pointing at me. While I was wondering what was going on, a woman approached me and told me she had two illegitimate children with my husband.

I am in shock and not sure what to do now; the only thought I have is to leave the marriage.

Please help me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

