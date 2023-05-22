0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has neglected his duties in our marriage

Couple Breakup4 File photo of a couple

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband arrives home from work later than usual, and until I call him for supper, he spends his time in the toilet. When he is at home, all he does is bring his tablet and earbuds inside.

Additionally, I work as a woman. Just before my husband arrives home, I arrive. He doesn't even spend time with us; I spend time with the children, catch up on their day, and prepare meals.

This union has already begun to sour! He should spend time with them because they are our children. Do I bear sole responsibility?

I too get exhausted when I come home but I have never and cannot even think about behaving the way he does. We do not even get time to talk to each other.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Related Articles: