0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has serious anger issues

Couple Rebound Love File photo of a worried woman

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband has horrible anger management issues to the extent that he yells and doesn't even accept gifts from my parents.

He thinks lowly of my family, because he was born into a wealthy one and believes he is doing my family a favour.

I see resentment in his eyes, and I no longer wish to be in this marriage.

How do I discuss this with my husband?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Related Articles: