Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has serious anger issues

Dear GhanaWeb,
My husband has horrible anger management issues to the extent that he yells and doesn't even accept gifts from my parents.
He thinks lowly of my family, because he was born into a wealthy one and believes he is doing my family a favour.
I see resentment in his eyes, and I no longer wish to be in this marriage.
How do I discuss this with my husband?
