Dear GhanaWeb: My husband ignores me and our children to take care of his extended family

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am experiencing a lack of attention and support from my husband, who prioritizes the needs of his siblings and extended family over our own.



While he expects me to handle the children's school fees and manage the household, he contributes little or nothing towards their expenses and shows minimal concern for me or my endeavours. This situation has left me feeling lonely and neglected.



As a result, I unintentionally developed feelings for another man who approached me and has shown genuine care and affection for both me and my children.



He has taken on the role of a loving father figure to my kids and has provided the support and care that I have longed for in my marriage.



Although I have come to the decision that seeking a divorce is the best course of action, I am unsure of how to approach the topic with my husband.



Additionally, I am concerned about the impact this decision may have on my children, as they have developed a strong attachment to the man I have fallen in love with.

It is a challenging and emotionally complex situation that I find myself in, as I navigate the desire for a divorce while considering the well-being of my children.



