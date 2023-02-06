0
Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is childish

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband acts like a baby. He is not responsible at all. His mother sometimes even encourages his behavior!

I have tried pointing out his behavior to him, but every time I do, he takes it in a very negative light.

How can I knock some sense into him?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

