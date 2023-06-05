Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is stealing from me and someone else but I don't know how to confront him

File photo of concerned woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently discovered that my husband has taken money from our joint account several times.



Additionally, I came across receipts for very expensive gifts he supposedly purchased, but I am yet to receive them if that is mine.



With everything going on, it leads me to suspect that he may be embezzling funds for someone else's benefit.



Considering these circumstances, I am contemplating whether I should confront him about his actions.

What would be your advice?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB