Dear GhanaWeb: My husband keeps cheating on me

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I have caught my husband cheating on me three times since our marriage.
Every time I forgive him because I don’t want to rock our boat as we have kids too.
But I have developed this deep dislike for him that is corroding me from within. Please help.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear Ghana Web: My stepbrother wants to marry me
- Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend is closed off when it comes to sex
- Dear GhanaWeb: My long-distance boyfriend is visiting me, but I have fallen for another
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s sister is very touchy, it makes me uncomfortable
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend loves me, but he’s not affectionate enough
- Read all related articles