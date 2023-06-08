1
Dear GhanaWeb: My husband provides me with an allowance, gifts and wants me to constantly reciprocate

Dear GhanaWeb,

In my marriage, my husband claims that he gives me an allowance from his monthly salary, and therefore, when I receive my own salary, he expects me to reciprocate.

However, when it's my birthday, he shows no effort or even the simplest gesture such as a verbal or text-based "happy birthday." On the other hand, when it's his birthday, he makes specific demands regarding how he wants to celebrate, and if I fail to meet those demands, he becomes angry.

We have been married for two years, and I'm struggling to comprehend if this behaviour is acceptable or not. I can't help but question whether he truly loves me or if he married me solely for financial reasons.

I take great care of my appearance and ensure that I am well-groomed from head to toe. The money he provides me each month is supposedly meant for household expenses.

Considering these circumstances, I'm contemplating a divorce. However, I would appreciate an outside perspective: am I overreacting?

