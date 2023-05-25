Dear GhanaWeb: My husband raped a girl and isn't remorseful

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

A young woman recently visited my home and disclosed that my husband raped her. She explained that after accepting a ride from my husband, things got steamy between them, and he raped her without her consent.



I confronted my husband about the accusation, and he admitted to it. I'm now at a crossroads, unsure of whether to stay in the marriage or report my husband to the authorities.



He's shown no remorse for his actions, and I'm deeply troubled by the impact he's had on this young woman's life.



What do I do?



