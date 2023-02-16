1
Dear GhanaWeb: My husband returned from a trip as a different man, it scares me

File photo of a couple

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband moved to Australia without us to build a career there, but things didn’t work out, and now he’s back.

My husband has become a shell of himself and I'm unsure how to assist him to get back to the man I once knew.

Since he got back, he doesn't want to go to work and spends his entire day smoking and drinking.

Please help.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

