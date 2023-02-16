Dear GhanaWeb: My husband returned from a trip as a different man, it scares me

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My husband moved to Australia without us to build a career there, but things didn’t work out, and now he’s back.
My husband has become a shell of himself and I'm unsure how to assist him to get back to the man I once knew.
Since he got back, he doesn't want to go to work and spends his entire day smoking and drinking.
Please help.
