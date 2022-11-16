0
Dear GhanaWeb: My husband’s fantasies scares me

File photo of a worried woman

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband and I have been married for six blissful years, but recently some of his fantasies have started to worry me.

About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn’t even know that was a “thing,” but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Three months ago, he asked to do some role playing, where we hid my leg under a towel to give the appearance of having a below-the-knee amputation, which he says is his favorite. I didn’t like it, but I went ahead with it.

But now things are getting to be too much for me. He recently told me that not only does he find amputees attractive, but he also wants to be one. What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

