0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband's fitness journey is making me feel insecure about my body

Thick Woman File photo of a woman

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

When my husband and I got married, we were both on the heavier side. Over time, we continued to gain weight, especially me after having our first child.

However, in the past year, he has taken control of his diet and workout routine, and he's now in his fittest shape ever.

Unfortunately, I haven't made the same progress, and I still look the same. I feel unloved and hate my body more than ever.

Shopping has become a nightmare for me, as I struggle to find clothes that fit my size. I'm always worried about being compared to my husband, which makes me extremely anxious and depressed.

Can you help me, please?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service
Ken Agyapong touts jobs record
Akufo-Addo responds to Al Jazeera
Ken Agyapong reveals how NPP unseated Mahama in 2016
Lawyer dispels links to notorious gold smuggler
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement