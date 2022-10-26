Dear GhanaWeb: My husband's popularity is ruining our marriage

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My better half is a teacher at a college, and he is very well-known among his students, particularly the young ladies.



I should concede that he is quite a charming person despite being in his mid-forties.



He is also very active on social media, and his students keep sharing their pictures with him on Facebook. Moreover, they also seek his help and advice whenever they have any problems in their personal life.



As a result of his involvement with them, he hardly has any time for us (my daughter and I). I have tried explaining this to him, but he hasn't changed.

What should I do?



