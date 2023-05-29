Dear GhanaWeb: My husband slapped me in front of my 11-year-old daughter for the first time

Dear GhanaWeb,
During a heated argument, my husband shocked me by slapping me in front of our 11-year-old daughter.
The incident occurred in a moment of intense conflict, catching me off guard and leaving me shaken.
In the aftermath, the desire to retaliate and slap him back in front of our daughter as a demonstration of fearlessness has crossed my mind.
However, upon reflection, I realize the importance of considering the potential consequences and the impact it could have on our child's well-being.
How do I make my daughter understand this? I am conflicted.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/OGB
