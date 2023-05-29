0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband slapped me in front of my 11-year-old daughter for the first time

Angry Black Couple 1 File photo of an unhappy couple

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

During a heated argument, my husband shocked me by slapping me in front of our 11-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred in a moment of intense conflict, catching me off guard and leaving me shaken.

In the aftermath, the desire to retaliate and slap him back in front of our daughter as a demonstration of fearlessness has crossed my mind.

However, upon reflection, I realize the importance of considering the potential consequences and the impact it could have on our child's well-being.

How do I make my daughter understand this? I am conflicted.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
NPP Presidential Race: Stay away, you have failed – Former NPP MP tells Bawumia
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Related Articles: