1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband treats me like a maid

Couple Rebound Love File photo of a disturbed woman

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband does no housework at all! He does not even pick up his plate after eating his meal.

I feel like his personal butler, and it gets overwhelming. I may be a housewife, but I have a toddler to take care of.

There is no help from his end. When I ask him, he uses his job as an excuse and I don't know what to do. I can't just walk away.

Can I get some advice?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: