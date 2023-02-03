Dear GhanaWeb: My husband treats me like a maid

File photo of a disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband does no housework at all! He does not even pick up his plate after eating his meal.



I feel like his personal butler, and it gets overwhelming. I may be a housewife, but I have a toddler to take care of.



There is no help from his end. When I ask him, he uses his job as an excuse and I don't know what to do. I can't just walk away.

Can I get some advice?



