Dear GhanaWeb: My husband treats me like a maid

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My husband does no housework at all! He does not even pick up his plate after eating his meal.
I feel like his personal butler, and it gets overwhelming. I may be a housewife, but I have a toddler to take care of.
There is no help from his end. When I ask him, he uses his job as an excuse and I don't know what to do. I can't just walk away.
Can I get some advice?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/EB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: I think my boyfriend is exhibiting gay tendencies
- Dear GhanaWeb: My fiance is requesting to pay me back for cheating on her
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend lives with his ex and refuses to boot her out
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend, his friend have assaulted my husband
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to accommodate his ex and three children
- Read all related articles