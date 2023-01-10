Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wants me to end things with my boyfriend

File photo of an unhappy couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been married for ten years. My marriage was happy for the first five years, especially when I had my first and second kids. My husband grew to be kind and was always available to meet all of my demands, and we then began arguing over issues I thought other couples struggle with too.



My spouse suggested that we have an open marriage after exhausting all other options to make things work, but I disagreed since I didn't know where that originated from. A few months after, I discovered that he was dating a woman, but I chose not to confront him about it.



Six months after, I met a very handsome young man, and we began dating. When my husband learned about this, he asked that we quit being in an open marriage and begged me to bring back the happiness we lost.



Sadly, it was already too late. I am madly in love with this new guy after 17 months, and he can’t let me go either.

What do I do?



