Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wants me to give two of my triplets out for adoption

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently welcomed triplets into the world, but my husband has expressed concerns about our ability to care for all three of them, considering the financial strain and my limited maternity leave.

He suggested the possibility of placing two of the children up for adoption if I'm unwilling to shorten my leave and return to work.

Currently, I have two family members who are willing to lovingly adopt and raise two of my precious babies as their own. Now I'm faced with the difficult decision of what to do next.

How should I proceed?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

