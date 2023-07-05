Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wants me to give two of my triplets out for adoption

File photo of a pregant woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently welcomed triplets into the world, but my husband has expressed concerns about our ability to care for all three of them, considering the financial strain and my limited maternity leave.



He suggested the possibility of placing two of the children up for adoption if I'm unwilling to shorten my leave and return to work.



Currently, I have two family members who are willing to lovingly adopt and raise two of my precious babies as their own. Now I'm faced with the difficult decision of what to do next.



How should I proceed?



