Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wears my lingerie without my knowledge

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I have discovered that my husband has a preference for wearing my lingerie without my knowledge or consent, which has deeply surprised and unsettled me.
I am unsure how to address this situation and seek guidance on the appropriate course of action.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband found my Tinder account and wants a divorce
- Dear GhanaWeb: Countless men want my wife to have their babies
- Dear GhanaWeb: I feel very lonely, I am tempted to date to fill the void while in university
- Dear GhanaWeb: I want a man who desperately loves me
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband slapped me in front of my 11-year-old daughter for the first time
- Read all related articles