1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wears my lingerie without my knowledge

Unhappy Couple File photo of a couple

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have discovered that my husband has a preference for wearing my lingerie without my knowledge or consent, which has deeply surprised and unsettled me.

I am unsure how to address this situation and seek guidance on the appropriate course of action.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Related Articles: