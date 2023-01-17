Dear GhanaWeb: My in-law hid the fact that my husband is bipolar

File photo of a disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

We got married within 7 months of meeting and it was an arranged setup. My husband often had anger fits and then suddenly he would become as sweet as a puppy.



I wondered often what was wrong with him until 9 months into our marriage when I was 2 months pregnant, a relative of his blurted out the truth that he was declared bipolar by the doctors five years before our marriage.



One day in a fit of rage he slapped our baby on the back because my baby was trying to protect me from his anger. I don’t know what to do. Should I leave him? Will my child suffer? Please show me a direction.

