Dear GhanaWeb: My in-law hid the fact that my husband is bipolar

Tue, 17 Jan 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

We got married within 7 months of meeting and it was an arranged setup. My husband often had anger fits and then suddenly he would become as sweet as a puppy.

I wondered often what was wrong with him until 9 months into our marriage when I was 2 months pregnant, a relative of his blurted out the truth that he was declared bipolar by the doctors five years before our marriage.

One day in a fit of rage he slapped our baby on the back because my baby was trying to protect me from his anger. I don’t know what to do. Should I leave him? Will my child suffer? Please show me a direction.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

