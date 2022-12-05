1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My mother hates my boyfriend

Woman Obsessed File photo of a worried woman

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

For the past six months, I've been seeing a wonderful, smart, funny man. My mother is worried because I'm 22 and he's 40. He also has two small children from a previous affair and spent 10 months in prison.

I understand her concern and anxiety. I do! But should that stop me from pursuing the first man I have ever truly loved?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: