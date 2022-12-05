Dear GhanaWeb: My mother hates my boyfriend

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
For the past six months, I've been seeing a wonderful, smart, funny man. My mother is worried because I'm 22 and he's 40. He also has two small children from a previous affair and spent 10 months in prison.
I understand her concern and anxiety. I do! But should that stop me from pursuing the first man I have ever truly loved?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Watch an episode of E-Forum below.
ADA/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: I want to divorce my wife because of her past as a prostitute
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife of 4 years prefers to sleep in a separate room than our bedroom
- Dear GhanaWeb: I believe my husband is losing interest in our sex life
- Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend has issues with my ex-wife’s picture
- Dear GhanaWeb: My sister-in-law is cheating on my brother and I can't tell him
- Read all related articles