Dear GhanaWeb: My mother who has been a bad example at dating is forcing me to marry

Dear GhanaWeb,
I find myself in a challenging situation as a result of my single mother's expectations. Having been through three marriages, she is urging me to marry at the young age of 25.
However, I strongly believe it is too early for such a commitment, especially since I am eager to pursue my master's degree.
My mother hasn't been the best example when it comes to relationships, and her past experiences have made me wary of rushing into marriage.
I am more inclined to focus on myself and my education, as I believe these aspects of my life are vital for personal growth and building a solid foundation for the future.
Just a few days ago, my mother made a huge fuss about finding a man for me, going as far as pouring water on me in front of my friend, threatening to evict me if I don't comply with her wishes.
In this predicament, I feel torn between meeting her expectations and following my aspirations.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
