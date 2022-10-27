0
Dear GhanaWeb: My newly wedded wife loves foreplay but is scared of having sex

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

It's been a month since my wedding, but I haven't consummated my marriage with my wife yet. My wife enjoys foreplay and is good at it, but when it comes to making love to her, she gets scared by the idea of it.

She does not want to go past foreplay, and each day I get so disappointed that I am slipping into depression.

I have also lost interest in my wife for the same reason.

Kindly help me out of this situation.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

