Dear GhanaWeb: My religion is keeping me in a marriage that I'm tired of

Dear GhanaWeb,
I’ve been married for almost 20 years. I have wonderful kids, and I take great pride in my spirituality and the teachings of my religion.
But I have been struggling, and the struggle has worn me out. I am not happy in my marriage, and I have not been for a long time.
We have gone to religious counseling, and all I hear is how wrong I am for feeling the way I do.
I have tried for years to accept that I should not feel this way, but I really do, and it is killing me inside.
I have begun to act out in ways I would rather not talk about—it is so embarrassing. I do not know what to do.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG
