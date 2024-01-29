Dear GhanaWeb: My sister now performs marital duties in my matrimonial home

File photo of a worried wife

Dear GhanaWeb,

I think my husband is cheating on me with my sister. I haven’t caught them in the act yet but their actions tell it all.



My sister completed SHS in 2022 and was doing nothing at the village so my mother asked me to bring her to the city.



My husband didn’t like the idea. I had to beg him before he gave me his consent.



I brought my sister to my home and things began to change after three months.



She has become very close to my husband more than I am. Their relationship has grown to a point where I have become invisible in my husband's house.

He makes my sister cook his meals, lay his matrimonial bed, and she is now his go-to person.



To make matters worse, my husband hasn’t touched me for a year now.



I belong to a family where they do not care about anything. I complained to my mother and uncle and they said it was nothing and that I was jealous of their relationship.



Her results were released and I told my husband it’s time my sister goes back home. My husband resented the decision and said I should allow her to stay because he was going to fund her education.



I didn’t want her to stay so I told my husband how I felt but his relationship with my sister. I concluded my speech by telling him my sister could no longer stay in this house.

He got angry and said if she leaves, it’s either I also leave the house or he will.



Things are falling apart in my home and I don’t know what to do.



