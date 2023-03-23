0
Dear GhanaWeb: My stepfather body shames me to get body enhancement procedures done

Thu, 23 Mar 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

Would it be wrong to sack my stepfather from my marital home after he asked me to get a body enhancement procedure?

He keeps looking down on me because my breast doesn't look firm after four children.

Although my husband is okay with me, my stepfather makes life unbearable for me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

